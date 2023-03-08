NewsTFT News

Pedestrians risk their lives by crossing the road from undesignated places in Abu Dhabi

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: Emarat Al Youm

Through the use of cameras and traffic control devices, the Abu Dhabi Police have been monitoring pedestrians who are risking their lives by crossing the road from undesignated places, instead of  crossing roads through pedestrian lines at intersections.

Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, affirmed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in implementing field campaigns that contribute to educating pedestrians about safe crossing of the road and the adherence to light signals.

“As part of our strategic priorities to enhance road security and raise the level of traffic culture, the campaign seeks to urge pedestrians and drivers to abide by the traffic law, as it targets all segments of society of all nationalities, through awareness messages for crossing pedestrian lines and the correct places to cross in 3 languages Arabic, English and Urdu,” Al Baloushi added.

He further pointed to the efforts of the Department of Municipalities and Transport-Abu Dhabi in coordination with the police in enhancing the traffic safety of pedestrian through constructing bridges on internal and external roads, improving pedestrian crossings, providing passages controlled by light signals, and closing gaps in fences on roads to enhance public safety.

He also advised the pedestrians, as per the Federal Traffic Law, to comply with the instructions when crossing roads, to avoid getting fine of Dhs400 of failing to abide by traffic signals of pedestrian or crossing from undesignated areas.

Meanwhile, for the drivers, the violation of not giving away to pedestrian on pedestrian crossing attracts a fine of Dhs500 and 6 points, as well as stopping at pedestrian crossings or parking lots in a way that interrupts pedestrian movement attracts a fine of Dhs400.

