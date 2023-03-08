NewsTFT News

Lulu Hypermarkets launch massive Ramadan campaign in UAE

Lulu today announced the launch of a massive Ramadan campaign across their 97 hypermarkets in UAE. A wide range of special deals and promotions will be offered to shoppers both online and offline during the Holy Month as part of the campaign.

Shoppers can benefit from up to 60% off on selected products across different categories, including groceries, food products, fresh produce, home appliances, electronics, and furnishings.

PRICES LOCKED

Lulu has also announced a ‘Price Lock’ initiative, specifically for the Ramadan shopping season. As part of the initiative, more than 200 products have been selected to be sold at the same price, irrespective of market conditions, throughout Ramadan, which will help shoppers save money.

Speaking to media during the launch ceremony, Ashraf Ali M.A, Executive Director of LuLu Group, said, “We at Lulu group have always kept the interests of our shoppers on top and this year also for the Ramadan season our key focus will be on providing the best quality products at most affordable prices without any shortages and price fluctuations. Shoppers can look forward to amazing promotions and offers in all categories in both food and non-food sections. Apart from this we also have lined up many CSR initiatives to bring happiness in the lives of lesser privileged brothers and sisters across different nationalities.”

“Prices Locked” on more than 200 products. Up to 60% off on more than 10,000 products across different categories.

RAMADAN KITS

In an effort to make Ramadan shopping easier and more affordable, LuLu has also introduced a “Ramadan Kit”, which includes rice, sugar, milk powder, instant food, jelly, custard mixes, fruit cordials, pasta, grains, and oil as well as other essential groceries. Two sizes of kits are available, AED 85 and AED 120.

MULTIPLE PROMOTIONS

Throughout the Ramadan and Eid season, Lulu Hypermarkets in the UAE will present a variety of targeted promotions, such as:

  1. Dates Festival – Features the most sought-after dates from around the world.
  2. Fruitful Deals – Incredible offers on fresh fruits and vegetables.
  3. Healthy Ramadan – Promotes gluten-free, vegan, and organic products.
  4. Meat Market – Full range of meats, poultry & seafood.
  5. Sweet Treats – Wide variety of traditional Arabic sweets and desserts.
  6. Iftaar Boxes – Affordable and convenient food boxes.
  7. Ramadan Home – Wide selection of kitchen and home appliances.
  8. Big TV Majlis – Exclusive discounts on large-screen TVs, and home theater systems.
  9. Eid Sale – Clothing & Lifestyle products.

SHOPPINGIFT CARDS

LuLu’s Ramadan-themed “Shoppingift” is available in three denominations: AED 100, AED 250, and AED 500, keeping in the spirit of giving and making gifting easier. Each card can be used in multiple transactions for the full amount, and each card is valid for 12 months following purchase. Corporate and bulk sales are also available.

RAMADAN NIGHTS

LuLu will host “Ramadan Nights” in selected hypermarkets, where families and friends can meet and spend time together while shopping, dining, and enjoying cultural experiences.

CSR INITIATIVES

In addition to discounts and promotions, Lulu’s Ramadan campaign includes a “Sharing is Caring” donation drive, which is now in its 11th year. Partnering with leading brands in association with Dubai Cares. As part of the initiative, Lulu will donate AED 1 for every product sold during the month of Ramadan across all LuLu stores.

Lulu is also associating with Emirates Red Crescent to donate Ramadan kits and Iftar boxes to people in need.

The Ramadan campaign will run across 97 stores in the UAE from March 9th until the end of Ramadan.

