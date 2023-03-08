How to deal with toxic people in the workplace

It is normal for people in the workplace not to get along. We possess different personalities, traits, beliefs, and principles that not all our co-workers agree with. But if these annoying qualities turn into toxic habits, our workplace environment becomes at risk.

Toxicity in the workplace can be seen in many forms. On Tuesday, we asked our The Filipino Times readers this question: “What’s one toxic trait of a co-worker you can’t live with?” and comments came pouring from them, sharing their experiences from the smallest irritating things that their co-workers do, to the worst traits they possess.

Claiming the top spot of the “most toxic trait of a co-worker” is the “feeling may-ari at tagapag-mana ng kumpanya,” as most of the comments pertain to that specific attitude.

According to our readers, there are a lot of employees who make them feel like they are somehow on top of them, when in reality, they stand on the same ground and have the same job descriptions.

Ranking second on the list is co-workers being “bida-bida,” or people pleaser, next is being “sipsip,” and sharing the fourth spot are the following toxic traits: “sinungaling,” “feeling marunong,” and “complain ng complain.”

While you can’t control other people’s toxicity, you can always focus on your behavior and avoid ruining your day because of them.

In order to have a healthy and positive workplace environment, we have gathered some tips for dealing with toxic people around you:

Focus on how to improve yourself

Instead of spending time dwelling on your co-workers’ negative energy, try to focus on what you can do to NOT be that person. Evaluate yourself and how you deal with others — do they get excited when you’re around or do the conversations stop when you enter the room? Ask yourself questions like that.

Don’t try to please people

You can’t please everyone, so don’t even try. Pleasing people can significantly drain out your energy and it won’t lead you anywhere. Instead, you should stick to your principles and what you feel is right, and not compromise your morale for anyone.

Set boundaries with toxic co-workers

Always remember that there should be limitations to everything. Especially with co-workers who complain a lot, you don’t have to bear the pressure of listening to them all the time. You can take a step back from this and set clear expectations with these people. But when setting boundaries, don’t forget to be firm but polite — not staining your professional relationship with them.

Speak up if it gets unbearable

People often suffer in silence because they are afraid they might add fuel to the fire. Though it is very commendable that there are people who can bear toxic co-workers for a long time, it is not advisable to do so. You should know when and where to speak up if the situation gets really uncomfortable or unsafe for you. But again, always remember to maintain a professional attitude while speaking up.

Seek help from your support system

In the battle of dealing with toxic co-workers, it’s safe to say that you’re not alone. With this, you can tap into your support system to gain perspective on a challenging person. Whether it is a friend at work or outside of work, there is someone on your side that is ready to help you in challenging situations like these. Most of the time, people on the outside can see a solution that you can’t, because they are not as emotionally invested in the situation as you are.

Doing these tips may greatly change the way you look at people around you. You are doing yourselves a favor by not getting sucked into the toxicity of your workplace. Incorporating these stress-relieving techniques little by little in your daily lives will train your brain to handle stress more effectively, and decrease the likelihood of harmful effects on your mental health.