Start building your dream home for as low as 650 dirhams with Rockwell Land

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Are you looking for smart property investment options in the Philippines? Join Rockwell Land’s upcoming webinar with host Vince Ang, the General Manager and COO of The Filipino Times, and speaker Mika Bautista-Naguiat, Project Director and Sales Head of The Arton by Rockwell.

The webinar will take place at 2:00pm UAE time and 6:00pm Philippine time and will focus on the investment opportunities that can be covered by the 650 dirhams monthly savings of OFWs.

Discover the top benefits OFWs can get from a home worth AED 650/month with Rockwell. With a tight security system, extensive sales service, 100% continuous power generation, and strategic locations, Rockwell offers an ideal investment decision starting from only AED 650.

Over the years, Rockwell Land has expanded its portfolio of properties for sale and rent in Makati and other major cities in the Philippines, resulting in increasingly diverse communities.

Rockwell’s properties are strategically located within and beyond Metro Manila, providing homebuyers and residents with easy access to urban conveniences. The exceptional exclusivity, innovation, and quality of Rockwell’s developments have attracted residents from all over the globe who aspire to experience the distinctive Rockwell lifestyle.

They now have properties in more than 12 cities in the country and more than 28 self-sustaining communities and residential projects.

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn from the experts and make an informed decision about your property investments in the Philippines.

Register for the webinar now at https://filipinotimes.net/rockwell-12-march-2023/ and secure your spot.

