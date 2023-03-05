PNP says organized crime behind Negros Oriental governor death

The Philippine National Police said that an organized criminal group is behind the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

PNP Public Information Office chief Police Colonel Red Maranan told GMA News that the suspects behind Degamo’s killing were not ordinary criminals.

“Meron itong grupo…Ang tawag natin dito sa mga ‘to ay organized crime groups sapagkat hindi naman ito mga ordinaryong kriminal kasi may mga sasakyan sila, matataas na kalibre ng baril, nakakakuha sila ng mga uniporme ng law enforcement agencies. So, isa talaga itong organisadong criminal groups,” Maranan said.

One of the suspects in Degamo’s assassination died in an encounter with authorities while the other three suspects were arrested in hot pursuit.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the shooting incident at the official’s residence has increased to nine according to the PNP.

Maranan said that the motive behind the killing has yet to be determined as police continue to gather.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang hot pursuit natin at ginagamit natin lahat ng resources ng PNP nang sa gano’n, sa lalong madaling panahon ay mahuli natin ang lahat ng suspek at maabot natin kung sino ‘yung mastermind. Unti-unti nang lumiliwanag ang kuwento,” Maranan said.