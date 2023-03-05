Filipina teen K-Pop fan steals nearly 2 million pesos from grandma to buy merch

When it comes to expressing their love and support for their favorite Korean artists and groups, K-Pop fans all over the world are known for going all out. With this, a teenage Filipina went so far as to steal from her family’s business in order to purchase expensive photo cards, albums, and other souvenirs displaying her idols.

According to a Facebook post shared by Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho (KMJS), her haul was believed to be worth more than 2 million pesos (about 140,000 dirhams).

“Nag-start po ako maging KPop fan noong 2017. Na-discover ko ‘yung BTS through my classmates,” said the girl identified as Bea.

“Noon, pa-isa-isa lang binibili ko. Hanggang sa madalas akong nakakakita ng mga may collection sa TikTok kaya parang gusto ko na ring bumili,” she told KMJS.

At first, Bea was using her own money from her allowance to buy such items, costing around 300 to 400 pesos (19 to 26 dirhams) each. She then started to buy more, getting her hands on some very expensive items.

“Nu’ng naubos na ‘yung pera ko pambili, nag-start akong kumuha sa kaha ng lola ko. Doon na po nagtuloy-tuloy,” she admitted.

According to Jasmine, a relative who spoke to KMJS, Bea was then helping in their family business so she was able to access the cash.

She discovered that Bea had been excessively collecting these merch when one time she was looking for something in Bea’s closet.

“Sa gitna ng mga damit, may nakapa akong parang matigas, mga photocard ng KPop! Tapos nu’ng chineck ko, ang daming boxes sa likod ng closet. Bundok-bundok na!” Jasmine told KMJS.

She saw different kinds of items including albums, binders, boxes, and what really caught her eye is this one photocard that costs 50,000 pesos (3,300 dirhams).

She then confronted Bea on how she was able to purchase those items.

“Doon niya po inamin na kumukuha siya ng cash doon sa store ni Mommy kung saan siya tumutulong,” Jasmine said.

“Simula nitong January kasi, nagkakaroon kami ng financial problem. Nasho-short si Mommy ng 2.7 million sa business niya. Kaya tingin talaga namin, hindi bababa ng 2 million ang nagastos niya,” she added.