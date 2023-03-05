NewsPropertyTFT News

Ayala Land Sets Record with Over 300 Awards in 2022 for Governance, Innovation, Sustainability, and More

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has achieved an impressive accomplishment in 2022 by earning over 300 recognitions from global and Philippine award-giving bodies. This surpasses their previous record of 209 awards in 2021, making it the company’s highest awards tally to date.

Among the awards received by ALI were recognitions for its corporate governance and sustainability efforts, community and stakeholder engagement activities, energy efficiency projects, and property-related awards.

The company’s subsidiaries also received international awards, such as the recognition of Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 as one of the 13 outstanding development projects in last year’s ULI Pacific Awards for Excellence.

ALI was also named the Best Overall Real Estate Developer in the Philippines at The Euromoney Real Estate Awards 2022. ALI’s focus on innovation in construction and design was also recognized, with their One Ayala Avenue BPO Towers 1 and 2 winning several awards for construction and design excellence.

ALI’s commitment to corporate governance and sustainability was also acknowledged as they were included among the Top 20 ASEAN publicly listed companies in the 2021 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard awards.

Seda Central Bloc Exterior1

Bobby O. Dy, ALI’s President and CEO, views these awards as benchmarks for future innovations and solutions, and as a measure of the team’s dedication towards better serving the community and its evolving needs.

ALI has also provided opportunities for communities to come together through various activities such as the Festival of Lights in Ayala Triangle Gardens, Tula, and Unang Sulyap campaigns, among others. ALI’s initiatives have also earned them recognition from the Philippine Quill Awards, PANAta Awards, and Titan awards.

ALI’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement has helped to establish them as one of the largest and most respected property developers in the Philippines.

FOL 2021 Virtual

