50% discount on Sharjah traffic fines: 10 violations not covered

On Thursday, March 2, Sharjah announced that motorists can get a 50 percent discount on traffic fines for violations recorded before March 31.
The authorities also said that in addition to penalties being cut by half, impoundment orders and black points will be cancelled under the new scheme.
However, the police pointed out that this will not apply to serious offences.
Motorists should also be aware that ten specific traffic violations are not covered by the discount:
- Driving a vehicle in a way that endangers his life or those of others: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points
- Driving a vehicle in a way that would cause damage to public or private facilities: Dh2,000 and 23 points
- Driving under the influence of alcohol (penalty will be decided by the court)
- Driving without number plates: Dh3,000 fine, 23 points
- Overspeeding by more than 80kmph: Dh3,000 fine, 23 points
- Running away from traffic police to avoid penalty: Dh800 fine, 12 points
- Causing a person’s death due to a traffic violation (penalty is decided by court, plus 23 points)
- Causing an accident or injuries due to a traffic violation (penalty is decided by court, plus 23 points)
- Modifying a vehicle’s engine without authorisation: Dh1,000 fine, 12 points
- Using a vehicle to transport hazardous materials without licence: Dh3,000 fine, 24 points