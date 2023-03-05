50% discount on Sharjah traffic fines: 10 violations not covered

On Thursday, March 2, Sharjah announced that motorists can get a 50 percent discount on traffic fines for violations recorded before March 31.

The authorities also said that in addition to penalties being cut by half, impoundment orders and black points will be cancelled under the new scheme.

However, the police pointed out that this will not apply to serious offences.

Motorists should also be aware that ten specific traffic violations are not covered by the discount: