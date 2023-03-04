CAAP says Cessna planes in PH ‘compliant’

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that all Cessna planes in the Philippines are compliant and passed all mandatory requirements set by the government before they are allowed to fly.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio told ABS-CBN that all 151 planes registered to CAAP are fully compliant and were givern safety certificates.

Apolonio said that 34 incidents involving Cessna planes were recorded in the last four years, and 13 were considered “serious” but did not cost lives.

Less than two months apart, two Cessna planes crashed in Isabela and Camalig, Albay that led to fatalities.

The bodies of the four individuals aboard the Cessna plane in Albay have already been retrieved.

The wreckage and the bodies of those who were missing in Isabela are yet to be found.

The incidents prompted calls to ban the specific aircraft, which is a mainstay in flying schools.