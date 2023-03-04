NewsTFT News

Alleged suspect in John Matthew Salilig’s death commits suicide

Courtesy: John Matthew Salilig

One of the suspects on the hazing death of John Matthew Salilig has commited suicide according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In a Philstar.com report, Lt. Col. Virgilio Jopia, chief of police of Biñan, Laguna, said the person, identified as alias Sakmal, was found dead somewhere in Taguig City on Tuesday.

“Ito ay nag-suicide by hanging,” Jopia told reporters in an interview on Friday.

The man who committed suicide said that he was a member of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity and a graduate of the Adamson University.

The police official said that based on their investigation Sakmal was the one who reportedly drove one of the vehicles used in the hazing that led to Salilig’s death.

Jopia added that they were looking for the vehicle as it was used by members of the fraternity who buried Salilig’s body in a shallow grave in Imus City, Cavite.

The Laguna police director Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said that they are coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation.

“For those remaining at large, they should be placed in the watchlist in case they try to leave the country,” he said in an interview with GMA News.

