Smart submits documents to Makati execs after closure

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

Courtesy: Mayor Abby Binay/Twitter

Officials from Smart Communications have finally submitted various financial documents to the Makati City’s treasurer office, a day after the closure of their main office.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay tweeted yesterday saying, “A day after the Makati city government issued a closure order, Smart execs today submitted various documents to the Office of City Treasurer, including the breakdown of  revenue sources nationwide.”

She also said that the submission is in compliance with an earlier city government order and several court rulings. The turnover was led by city treasurer Jesusa Cuneta and city legal officer and spokesman Atty. Michael Camiña.

On Monday, Makati served the closure order on Smart Communications Inc. for failing to secure a business permit since 2019.

Smart also allegedly failed to settle its franchise tax deficiency worth ₱3.2 billion covering the period of January 2012 to December 2015, the city also said.

Smart previously argued that Makati has no jurisdiction to audit the company’s financial statements and operations in other branches nationwide.

