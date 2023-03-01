Sharjah announces up to 35% discount scheme on traffic fines

The Sharjah Executive Council announced in a meeting on Tuesday that motorists in Sharjah will get discounts of up to 35 percent on traffic fines if they clear the penalties early.

Effective April 1, 2023, motorists will get a 35 percent discount if the fine payment is made within 60 days from the date of committing the violation. The discount in this case applies to the fine amount and impoundment fees, if any.

On the other hand, motorists will get a 25 percent discount if the fine is paid between 60 days and one year of committing the violation. This discount applies only to the fine amount. The impoundment fees, if any, will need to be settled in full.

No discounts will apply on fines or fees if paid after a year of committing the traffic offence.

Motorists generally wait for discount announcements on fines made by the police forces of different Emirates from time to time. The latest announcement will help Sharjah motorists save big on fines depending on how early they pay.

Abu Dhabi has also established a similar scheme that offers discounts on early payment of fees.