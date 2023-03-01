NewsTFT News

Man in Iloilo arrested for using PH flag as car cover

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

Courtesy: Mandurriao Police

A 25-year-old man from Iloilo City was arrested for misusing the Philippine flag as a car cover.

Based on a report from Mandurriao Police, an initial investigation found that the suspect was only instructed to use the flag as a car cover and was not aware that it was improper.

The use of the Philippine flag is governed by Republic Act No. 8491, or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines. This law states that the flag must not be used as a “drapery, festoon, tablecloth, or as covering for ceilings, walls, statues, or other objects; or a pennant in the hood, side, back and top of motor vehicles.”

It should also not be defaced, mutilated, or used in any manner that may be interpreted as disrespectful. Violations of the policies surrounding the use of the Philippine flag may result in penalties and fines.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines reminded the public to remain respectful of the national flag at all times.

