Tanker carrying 800,000 liters of fuel sinks off Oriental Mindoro

An oil tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrialized fuel oil sank at around 2AM in Romblon, according to the Philippine Coast Guard in the province and the manager of the Batangas port.

Joselito Sinocruz, Batangas port manager, reported that all 20 people onboard the MT Princess Empress that sank, were rescued by a passing foreign vessel identified as MV Efes. The rescued passengers were later dropped off at the Port of Subic Bay.

Sinocruz said that it is not yet clear whether there has been an oil spill, but the incident has been reported to the Philippine Coast Guard.

A clarification has been issued by the Coast Guard Station in Romblon, saying that the tanker was “half-submerged” at Tablas Strait in Balingawan Point at Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

It was also reported that the tanker departed from Bataan en route to Iloilo, when it sank due to strong waves.