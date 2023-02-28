PNP Special Action Force participates in the UAE swat challenge

NewsTFT News

The Philippine National Police Special Action Force Rapid Deployment Battalion Seaborne Company represented the Philippines in the 4th edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, which took place in the Dubai Police training centre in Al Rowaiyah, from February 20-24.

International teams, including the Philippines’ representative, went head-to-head within 5 challenge categories that tested these global tactical and weaponry professionals for the purpose of encouraging exchange of techniques and promoting the high level of tactical skills, mental focus, and physical endurance possessed by SWAT Teams.

The event showed an incredible commitment by Dubai to pursue the highest level of the policing practice. It offered a very special opportunity for the UAE to witness and understand the incredible level of skill possessed by these top-level policing professionals in the spirit of collaboration, exchange of ideas, mutual positive values, solidarity and respect.

“It is an honor for us to represent the PNP and of course our country. It is our first time here, everything is new to us that is why we are kind of adjusting with the events. This challenge seems to be a good chance and a good opportunity for us PNP to be here and represent our country,” Andreian Balpongo Bornales of PNP said in an interview with the UAE SWAT Challenge.

Finishing the challenge with pride, the PNP Special Action Force expressed their gratitude to Consul General Renato N. Dueñas, Jr. for the Consulate’s support to the team.

