Dubai Municipality launches ‘happiness vehicle’ initiative

Courtesy: Dubai Municipality

The Dubai Municipality has announced a new mobile service that aims to make life easier for senior citizens and people of determination in the emirate.

The new initiative is called “happiness vehicle,” and it allows the community to get help whenever they have to complete transactions.

To use the service, all seniors and people of determination have to book the vehicle by specifying the required service and their location. Once booked, an employee from the municipality will visit their residence to help them with the service.

Manal Obeid bin Yaarouf, Director of Customer Happiness Department – Dubai Municipality, explained, “The first phase of the initiative will facilitate services including submission of requests for a copy of approved engineering drawings; copy of the completion certificate; issuance of ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificates; issuance or renewal of the land map; pest control services; requests for agricultural pest control; and bulky waste transportation.”

Customers can book the vehicle by contacting the Municipality Call Centre at 800900. He or she will receive a call from the center so that the date and location can be finalized and verified before the visit.

The employee will then head to the customer’s residence to offer the service and hand over the documents required for the services directly.

