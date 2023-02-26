NewsTFT News

American gets lifetime imprisonment for killing Filipina wife

An American man from Colorado, USA has been sentenced to a lifetime imprisonment over the murder of his Filipina wife in 2019.

Court records show that until now the body of the Filipina victim has not been found.

The suspect identified as Dane Kallungi was guilty of killing Filipina Jepsy Amaga Kallungi.

The court found Dane guilty of tampering human body.

The victim was first reported missing in 2019 and the police indicated that Dane may have killed his wife.

Dane gone into hiding during the course of murder investigation over his wife. He was later arrested by authorities in New Mexico.

Dane later on confessed that he killed his wife through strangulation and threw her body away.

The family of Jepsy told the authorities that prior to the murder, Jepsy accused her husband of physical abuse.

