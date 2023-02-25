MWO-Dubai conducts first special consular service in 2023

The Migrant Workers Office – Dubai & Northern Emirates, in cooperation with the Filipino Club Ras Al Khaimah, has started its series of special consular services for 2023, where they served Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

During the event, a total of 788 individual services were provided to the OFWs in Ras Al Khaimah. These services include the following: 228 employment contracts were verified, 191 OFWs were accommodated for OWWA membership/renewal, 212 OFWs were assisted for SSS services, and 157 OFWs were aided in availing PagIBIG services.

Formerly known as the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO), the transition to Migrant Workers Office (MWO) does not only signify a change in office name, but it also represented a continued and stronger resolve to serve Overseas Filipino Workers.

Earlier this month, senior officials of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) visited Dubai to attend the World Government Summit, where countries exchanged expertise and best practices on labour market regulations. DMW officials shared the Philippines’ plans and programs for OFWs and developed the Philippines’ relation with other countries by touching base with them and introducing the Philippines’ efforts on facilitating overseas employment, while protecting the rights and promoting the welfare of OFWs through the DMW.

DMW Undersecretary for Finance and Internal Affairs Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones was also featured by the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation, as she stressed the importance of sharing expertise and learning the best practices to strengthen cooperation between labour-sending and labour-receiving countries.

The delegation also visited the Migrant Workers and Other Overseas Filipinos Resource Center in MWO-Dubai which shelters distressed Filipina workers, most of whom were victims of questionable recruitment practices. Workers were given advice on livelihood ventures they can get into when they return to the Philippines as part of the DMW’s reintegration program. They were also educated on how to report suspicious recruitment agencies to the Anti-Illegal Recruitment Branch of the DMW. These purposeful activities show that while the DMW is still in its inception period, officials and its employees are steadfast in providing the best service for OFWs.

Drawing from its ten special consular services in 2022 with a total of 7,015 individual services provided to OFWs, the MWO-Dubai hopes to reach more Filipinos by organizing additional special consular services and outreach activities in 2023.

In line with this, two outreach activities are scheduled in March this year. On March 11, an activity for Dubai-based OFWs will be held in partnership with the Filipino Institute, and another one will take place on March 18 together with the Philippine Consulate General – Dubai and Northern Emirates.

More collaborations with the Filipino Community and corporate groups are planned for 2023, to bring the MWO services closer to OFWs and make it more accessible to them in terms of schedule and location. Watch out for the next special consular service by visiting the MWO – Dubai website at polodubaiportal.org.