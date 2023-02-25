GDRFA concludes phase 1 of ‘A Homeland for All’ awareness campaign

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced that it has successfully completed the first phase of its new initiative “A Homeland for All” which aims to give assistance to UAE residents and tourists having visa-related problems.

The GDRFA opened a stall in Deira City Center today, February 25, where a huge number of people arrived in hopes of sorting out their overstaying fines, expired documents, and other visa-related issues.

According to GDRFA’s announcement, this stall is now closed and a second phase with a new site location will be announced soon.

“We extend our appreciation to the Deira City Centre management for their valuable contribution. Stay tuned for the upcoming second phase and a new site location to be announced soon. Your engagement is the key to our success. We’re committed to making you happy!” the GDRFA said.

The campaign aims to encourage everyone to comply with entry and residence laws in the UAE.