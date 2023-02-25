Aquinos say spirit of EDSA people power still alive

The Aquino family remined the Filipino public about the heroism and courage of those who took part in the people power revolution on the 37th anniversary of the historic event.

In a statement on Saturday, the Aquinos also expressed their conviction that the spirit of the EDSA 1986 still lives on in the hearts of Filipinos.

“The EDSA People Power Revolution showed the world that it was possible for a courageous and truly unified people to reclaim the freedom that a dictatorship had denied them,” it said. “It is that same spirit that remains alive to this very day. It is that same spirit that guards and protects our democracy, confronting those who attempt to deceive us and undermine our rights and liberties,” a statement read posted on the social media acount of former President Noynoy Aquino.

Former President Cory Aquino became the iconic symbol of the EDSA people power after former dictator and president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. was ousted from his post.

In a separate statement, President Bongbong Marcos reiterates his message of unity and reconciliation on the 37th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

“As we look back to a time in our history that divided the Filipino people, I am one with the nation in remembering those times of tribulation and how we came out of them united and stronger as a nation,” Marcos said.

Marcos however made no mention that the EDSA people power revolution.

“I once again offer my hand of reconciliation to those with different political persuasions to come together as one in forging a better society — one that will pursue progress and peace and a better life for all Filipinos,” Marcos added.