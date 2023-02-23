Elderly man jailed for sending indecent videos to woman via SnapChat in UAE

An elderly man in his 60s was sentenced to three months in jail and fined Dh5,000 for sending inappropriate video clips to a young Arab woman via SnapChat.

The Ras Al Khaimah Misdemenour Court issued the ruling, and the convict was also given a suspended three-year jail sentence.

The woman filed a complaint with the Ras Al Khaimah Police, stating that she received the clips from the man who was ‘trying to seduce her’.

Upon interrogation, the man admitted to sending the videos, and the court found him guilty of the crime based on his confession and evidence presented by the prosecution.

The woman filed a civil case against the man, demanding that he pay Dh50,000 for the moral and psychological damages she suffered from the incident.

The RAK civil court ordered the man to pay the woman Dh30,000 and settle her legal expenses.