Dubai Police dogs: Now capable of finding bodies underwater, handle helicopter drop-offs

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

The dogs of Dubai Police’s K9 unit are undergoing training to perform two new specialties which include sniffing out bodies underwater and handling helicopter drop-offs.

Major Salah Al-Mazroui, Director of the K9 security unit in Dubai Police, said: “Our unit is capable of using K9 to search for missing people underwater [and] exhume drowned bodies, thus making it easier for security officers to find them, as well as facilitating the identification process.”

He explained that the K9 unit at the Dubai Police Security Inspection Department has trained canines to take part in helicopter airdrops when necessary. Furthermore, K9s are trained to sniff out explosives, perform precautionary inspections at airports and seaports, detect hidden drugs, and locate missing people under the rubble in disasters or earthquakes.

At the World Police Summit taking place on March 7-9, the unit is also expected to showcase their successful experience in utilizing the senses of police dogs to detect individuals who are potentially infected with infectious diseases or chronic diseases.

