Search and rescue ops continue for missing Cessna plane in Bicol

Authorities continue to conduct search and rescue operations for the Cessna 340 plane that went missing in Bicol on Saturday. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said that a possible crash site has also been pinpointed by the authorities.

According to the OCD, rescue troops were already on their way to the possible crash site in Barangay Quirangay in Camalig town, Albay, with the neighboring village of Anoling also part of the search area.

Authorities also advised rescue volunteers and drone operators to check in at the local government of Camalig, the command center of the search efforts for the missing plane.

The Cessna plane that took off from the Bicol International Airport on Saturday morning had 4 individuals aboard: a pilot, co-pilot, and 2 passengers.

The aircraft left the airport at 6:43 AM that morning and was scheduled to land in Manila at 7:53 AM, but it lost communication with the control tower. The plane’s last contact was with Legazpi approach, or 3 minutes after take-off.

This is the second Cessna plane that has been reported missing this year.

In January, another plane also went missing in Isabela. But after almost a month of its disappearance, authorities have yet to find the aircraft’s crash site and rescue its crew and passengers.