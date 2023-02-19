Dubai passenger dies mid-flight due to heart attack

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Dhaka was diverted to Karachi after a passenger on board suffered a heart attack and passed away during the journey, according to a report of Khaleej Times.

The Flydubai flight FZ 523 was operated by Smartwings from Dubai International Airport to Dhaka Airport.

The airline expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the Bangladeshi passenger who passed away on February 18, 2023, on flight FZ 523 from Dubai to Dhaka.

According to local reports in Karachi, the 59-year-old passenger was declared dead on arrival after a post-landing check-up on Saturday.

“Our Family Assistance team is providing support, and our thoughts are with the family of the passenger during this sad time. We are in touch with the relevant authorities,” a flydubai spokesperson told Khaleej Times.