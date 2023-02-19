NewsTFT News

Dubai passenger dies mid-flight due to heart attack

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: flydubai

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Dhaka was diverted to Karachi after a passenger on board suffered a heart attack and passed away during the journey, according to a report of Khaleej Times.

The Flydubai flight FZ 523 was operated by Smartwings from Dubai International Airport to Dhaka Airport.

The airline expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the Bangladeshi passenger who passed away on February 18, 2023, on flight FZ 523 from Dubai to Dhaka.

According to local reports in Karachi, the 59-year-old passenger was declared dead on arrival after a post-landing check-up on Saturday.

“Our Family Assistance team is providing support, and our thoughts are with the family of the passenger during this sad time. We are in touch with the relevant authorities,” a flydubai spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 34

11,000 people participated in the Lulu Walkathon 2023 in support of Year of Sustainability

21 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 33

4 killed, 2 injured in Nueva Viscaya ambush

43 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 32

Filipina survivor in Turkey fights for ‘second life’ for her family

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 30

Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake hits Mindanao’s Caraga Region

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button