NewsTFT News

4 killed, 2 injured in Nueva Viscaya ambush

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report41 mins ago

Courtesy: Julie Ann Gabatin via DZBB

Four people were killed while two were injured after their van was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in Nueva Viscaya.

The Philippine National Police said that the incident occurred at 8:45 a.m. in Sitio Kinacao, Barangay Beretbet in the municipality of Bagabag.

Bagabag police chief Major Oscar Abrogena told GMA News in an interview that investigation showed the victims were aboard a Starex van on the way to Manila when more or less six suspects fired at them.

“Inabangan sila sa part ng Bagabag, particularly dito sa Kinacao, Beretbet,” he said.

The suspects were onboard a white Mitsubishi adventure.

In a separate report, — the vice mayor of Aparri in Cagayan and five of his companions were shot and killed by unidentified men clad in police uniforms.

Nueva Vizcaya police information officer Major Jolly Villar said that Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda, who is serving his third term as vice mayor, and five of his aides and companions were traveling in a Hyundai Starex van on their way to Aparri when they were ambushed by the gunmen.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report41 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 34

11,000 people participated in the Lulu Walkathon 2023 in support of Year of Sustainability

18 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 32

Filipina survivor in Turkey fights for ‘second life’ for her family

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 31

Dubai passenger dies mid-flight due to heart attack

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 30

Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake hits Mindanao’s Caraga Region

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button