4 killed, 2 injured in Nueva Viscaya ambush

Four people were killed while two were injured after their van was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in Nueva Viscaya.

The Philippine National Police said that the incident occurred at 8:45 a.m. in Sitio Kinacao, Barangay Beretbet in the municipality of Bagabag.

Bagabag police chief Major Oscar Abrogena told GMA News in an interview that investigation showed the victims were aboard a Starex van on the way to Manila when more or less six suspects fired at them.

“Inabangan sila sa part ng Bagabag, particularly dito sa Kinacao, Beretbet,” he said.

The suspects were onboard a white Mitsubishi adventure.

In a separate report, — the vice mayor of Aparri in Cagayan and five of his companions were shot and killed by unidentified men clad in police uniforms.

Nueva Vizcaya police information officer Major Jolly Villar said that Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda, who is serving his third term as vice mayor, and five of his aides and companions were traveling in a Hyundai Starex van on their way to Aparri when they were ambushed by the gunmen.