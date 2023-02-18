Expo City Dubai’s Ramadan festival announces waterfall dining experience

The Surreal water feature at Expo City Dubai is one of the most famous attractions during the Expo 2020. Now, it won’t only serve as a larger-than-life waterfall where you can experience the splashes of water at certain moments, but it will also give you the chance to dine at the Surreal waterfalls during corporate Iftar events.

Dalya Kattan, creative studio director – Events & Entertainment, said: “We will be hosting an opportunity for guests to dine at Expo City Dubai’s Surreal waterfall. Surreal has wowed audiences and countless visitors through mesmerising sights and sounds in a synchronised spectacle of music and water. Now, people can have a singularly unique and private experience of being in this iconic space as part of our corporate Iftar offering.”

The corporate Iftar offering is part of the 50-day Hai Ramadan festivities that Expo City Dubai is hosting for the holy month. The festival will run from March 3 to April 25.

Talking about hosting a mass Iftar for visitors, Kattan said: “While we have a significant array of food and beverage options for families, children and large groups to enjoy, we will also have a long communal table that will weave throughout our dining district, naturally allowing people to sit together, share a meal and perhaps make new friends through spontaneous interactions.”

She also shared that organizers considered the unique needs of visitors, whether it’s a large family, individuals who want a private experience, people who need something fast and easy, and more.

“Whether you want to dine in a restaurant or have a grab-and-go meal, you’ll have multiple options available. We will also have street vendors who specialise in quick items such as fresh samosas, delicious sweets and more. At every price-point, you’ll find something that takes care of your appetite,” Kattan added.