Two Pinoy and a Nepalese winner equally shared AED 300,000 at Mahzooz’s 113th Super Saturday draws

Mahzooz, the UAE’s leading weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-out that created 31 multi-millionaires in just two years, changed 1,670 more lives at its 113th Super Saturday draws on January 28th, 2023.

While 31 second prize winners shared AED 1,000,000, taking home AED 32,258 each, Marc and Kervin from the Philippines, along with Faguni from Nepal won AED 100,000 each in the guaranteed weekly raffle draw. All three of them hope to improve the lives of their loved ones through intelligent investments and farming projects back home.

35-year-old Marc is a Filipino national who has lived in the UAE for three years and works as a weighing bridge operator for a recycling company in Sharjah. Marc participates in Mahzooz regularly and has purchased water bottles at least 70 times since Mahzooz began. Despite his persistence, Marc admits that he was pleasantly surprised to learn of his win on Saturday night from a friend.

After learning of his substantial win, upon asking what he would do with his win, Marc said, “I am ecstatic. This victory has convinced me and my family that Mahzooz fulfils one’s dreams. I hope to buy a plot of land back home for his family with a portion of the win and invest the rest in setting up a small business”.

Kervin, another 35-year-old Filipino living in the UAE for seven years and working as an office boy at a jewellery store in Dubai, is the second winner of the guaranteed raffle prize. Kervin, who must have bought 20-30 water bottles with Mahzooz, confirms that he is still perplexed by what happened on Saturday night: “As a regular participant in Mahzooz, I am overjoyed to have won. When my old school classmate informed me that I had won, I checked my Mahzooz account to reconfirm, and was so taken aback that I started crying with joy. I couldn’t sleep that night”. Kervin, who lost his father last year, has not been able to see his family in the Philippines for four years. He was relieved to see his mother smile after such a long time when he told her of his big win. Kervin intends to use a portion of his win to invest in a mango farm back home.

The third raffle draw winner is Faguni, a 46-year-old Nepalese father of two. An Abu Dhabi based laborer who has been living in the UAE for the past 11 years, Faguni has participated in Mahzooz every week for more than a year. “This magnificent reward will change my life for the better. I have often participated in the draw, but it was a pleasant surprise to win. I want to thank Mahzooz for such a great reward”, says overjoyed Faguni. Like Kervin, Faguni also intends to use his win wisely to purchase land in Nepal for vegetable cultivation.

To become the next millionaire, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000, or the third prize of AED 350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive AED 100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win AED 10,000,000 for no additional participation fee.

