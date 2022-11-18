DMW over 1,200 jobs available in Israel

The Department of Migrant Workers said that some 1,200 jobs are available for Filipinos in Israel.

In a GMA News report, the application is open for hotel workers and housekeepers.

The DMW said that the starting salary for these workers will range from P80,000 per month aside from benefits.

The agency advised Filipinos to apply on accredited channels to avoid being scammed online by illegal recruiters.

Interested applicants must first need to obtain a TESDA National Certificate (NC 2) and process the online registration before going to the DMW offices.

“Ang atin pong initiation ng ating application of course online. Kinakailangan lang po sundin natin yung mga requirements,” DMW Undersecretary for Licensing and Adjudication Services Bernard Olalia said.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also announced the need for 600 nurses through a government-to-government program.

The basic salary for nurses in Saudi Arabia will be from P62,000.