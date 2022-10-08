Eugene Torre inducted to World Chess ‘Hall of Fame’ 

Asia’s first chess grandmaster and Filipino chess legend Eugene Torre has now been inducted in the World Chess ‘Hall of Fame’.

The 70-year old chess grandmaster was immortalized in the game of chess and has become ‘Hall of Famer’ on Wednesday in Missouri, USA.

Torre became a grandmaster in 1974 and earned his silver medal at age 22 in the 21st Chess Olympiad in France.

Torre was accompanied by his wife in accepting the honor together with Philippine-born grandmaster Wesley So.

In an Inquirer report, Torre was the first one to defeat reigning world champion Anatoly Karpov in 1976.

Torre also won gold medals in 1977, 1979, 1981, and 1983 at the Asian Team Chess Championships respectively.