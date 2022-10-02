PCSO assures no irregularities following controversial 6/55 lotto draw with 433 winners

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) assured the public on Sunday that its 6/55 lotto draw with 433 winners are transparent and of the highest integrity.

Mel Robles, PCSO General Manager, made the remarks after a record 433 bettors won the PHP236-million jackpot prize in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw on Saturday evening.

The winning combination was 09-45-36-27-18-54, and the bettors won a total jackpot prize of PHP236,091,188.

According to Robles, each lucky jackpot winner will receive PHP545,245 after paying a final tax of 20% under Republic Act No. 10963, the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law, or TRAIN Law.

“PCSO assures every Filipino whether you are playing lotto or not that the conduct and result of every draw is very transparent and of utmost integrity. One thing is certain, if you will not play lotto, you will not have a chance to win and help the government and the country,” said Robles in a statement.

Robles said the result of the October 1 Grand Lotto draw is an indication that the more one plays the lotto, the more a person has chances of winning.

“Every time you play, the entire nation wins. Each and every one of you playing any of the PCSO games is a big contributor to the funds provided by PCSO to the government, LGUs (local government units), and especially to the various charity programs of the agency. Without your PHP20, PCSO cannot give anything to anyone,” added Robles.

He stated that PCSO games are games of chance, with no science or statistics involved in determining the winning numbers unless they play all number combinations.

Robles also stated that there is no human intervention in selecting the winning numbers, as these are chosen by the draw machines, with the only action by a human being the pressing of the button to turn on the machine.

“No one can predict the result, no one can predict the number of winners or if there will be a winner as the numbers are randomly drawn during the actual draw,” he added.