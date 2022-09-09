News

Pres. Marcos Jr. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. has expressed sympathies for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

“It is with profound sadness that we receive the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral Castle yesterday evening,” shared Marcos Jr. on his Facebook account on Friday.

He added: “She exemplified to the world a true monarch’s great dignity, commitment to duty, and devotion to all those in her realm.

“We, together with many Filipinos living and working in England, though not subjects of the Queen, have found ourselves having developed a great sense of affection for her as a Queen, as mother, and as a grandmother.”

The President also praised the many legacies of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch who served for seven decades.

“The world has lost a true figure of majesty in what she demonstrated throughout her life and throughout her reign as Queen,” he said.

