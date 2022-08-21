West Zone brings Serbia’s taste of Europe with Yumis Soup flavors and snacks

Filipinos in the UAE craving for something different, new, and exciting can now experience a brand-new taste – this time from Serbia in the greater European continent!

Yumis, a brand that has been producing top-quality food items since 1991, has partnered with West Zone exclusively for UAE residents to enjoy the authentic taste of food from Serbia, through its inaugural offers on soups and snacks.

And now, Filipinos can enjoy this distinct taste of Serbia’s products that they will truly enjoy:

Soups. Yumis prides itself in innovating and giving a distinct and unforgettable taste of their warm delicious soup with six exciting flavors! OFWs especially those with kids will enjoy flavors such as Cream of Mushroom, Leek Cream, Beef Noodle, Chicken Cream, Vegetable Soup with Pasta, Chicken Noodle, and more! Enjoy a bowl of tasty, savory soup to complement your viands and dishes with every meal.

Popcorn. These classic movie snacks no longer need to be limited to the huge screens. Filipinos can now enjoy Yumis Popcorn with different flavors such as Classic, Cheese, Butter, Salty, and more as they binge watch their Netflix series.

Ekcin. Give your viand that extra taste with this special food seasoning mixed with the essence of vegetables.

Prunes. Love the taste of dried prunes? Enjoy this healthy snack of pitted prunes at any time of the day!

Filipinos and the wider UAE community may expect to save money on their shopping at West Zone, which provides interesting weekly deals. Keep an eye on their social media platforms for the latest deals and information!