NewsLatest NewsTFT News

West Zone brings Serbia’s taste of Europe with Yumis Soup flavors and snacks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Filipinos in the UAE craving for something different, new, and exciting can now experience a brand-new taste – this time from Serbia in the greater European continent!

Yumis, a brand that has been producing top-quality food items since 1991, has partnered with West Zone exclusively for UAE residents to enjoy the authentic taste of food from Serbia, through its inaugural offers on soups and snacks.

Screen Shot 2022 08 21 at 1.24.33 AM

And now, Filipinos can enjoy this distinct taste of Serbia’s products that they will truly enjoy:

Soups. Yumis prides itself in innovating and giving a distinct and unforgettable taste of their warm delicious soup with six exciting flavors! OFWs especially those with kids will enjoy flavors such as Cream of Mushroom, Leek Cream, Beef Noodle, Chicken Cream, Vegetable Soup with Pasta, Chicken Noodle, and more! Enjoy a bowl of tasty, savory soup to complement your viands and dishes with every meal.

Popcorn. These classic movie snacks no longer need to be limited to the huge screens. Filipinos can now enjoy Yumis Popcorn with different flavors such as Classic, Cheese, Butter, Salty, and more as they binge watch their Netflix series.

Ekcin. Give your viand that extra taste with this special food seasoning mixed with the essence of vegetables.

Prunes. Love the taste of dried prunes? Enjoy this healthy snack of pitted prunes at any time of the day!

Filipinos and the wider UAE community may expect to save money on their shopping at West Zone, which provides interesting weekly deals. Keep an eye on their social media platforms for the latest deals and information!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BM

Filipina nanny authors own book, copies now in Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 21 at 12.55.56 AM

Real estate is a ‘solid investment’, here’s why

6 hours ago
TFT dswd 1

DSWD Sec. Tulfo apologizes after chaotic educational assistance distribution

11 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 20 at 7.38.35 PM

Get your kids the comfy, trendy footwear they need for school with Skechers!

11 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button