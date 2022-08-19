NewsFeature

LOOK: Architectural concept envisions Burj Khalifa with a stunning giant ring

An architectural concept for Burj Khalifa is making the rounds on the Internet.

The futuristic design called ‘Downtown Circle’ was posted by urban architecture firm Znera Space on its Instagram account.

If the plan becomes reality, Burj Khalifa would be encircled with a 550-meter-tall ring with a circumference of 3km.

According to a report of The National, the structure was envisioned to be home for residential, commercial and cultural spaces.

The design was drawn up by Najmus Chowdry and Nils Remess, co-founders of Znera Space.

“We wanted to go down to the basics of how gated communities were established as a very horizontal built environment,” Chowdry told the report.

When Covid-19 hit hard, we thought a lot about suitability and how can we change things, and how we can create better urban planning,” Remess added.

Downtown Circle would be composed of two main rings held together by a sustainable green belt they named the Skypark, which would feature a massive waterfall.

