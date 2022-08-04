COVID-19 UPDATE: PCR tests only required in the destination country, clarifies UAE

The UAE digital government has said that the travellers from the UAE have to undergo a PCR test in case it was required by the authorities in the destination country.

Citizens who are 18 and above age must have received one dose of an approved vaccine, within a month from the date of travel or two doses of vaccine. There has to be a lab test if one is not vaccinated and the test should be carried out within 48 hours from the date of departure.

There is a need to complete the travel forms in the Al Hosn app to turn the status to green, but the citizens are exempted if they submit an official letter from the approved health authorities. The exempted categories include those having a medical certificate for exemption from vaccination, humanitarian cases and travellers for medical or therapeutic purposes.

Citizens need to register for “Twajudi” service before travelling and anyone infected with COVI-19 virus while abroad must communicate directly with the nearest mission to the UAE or contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s call centre on the phone number 00971-800-44444.

The residents of the UAE do not have to obtain approval to leave the country.