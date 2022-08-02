Couple goes viral for P5000 wedding budget

A couple from Antipolo City, Manila has gone viral after sharing their wedding photos captioned “Saan aabot ang 5k pesos mo.”

Netizens praised the couples’ simplicity and practicality.

The bride Geejen Berlin Monreal and Groom Jiony Jan Macabuhay tied the knot last October 25, 2021 but only posted their wedding photos recently.

Pandemic love story

Their love story began a day before Manila went on full lockdown. They were introduced by a common friend who, according to the couple, noticed their similarity of having the habit of sharing memes online.

After one year of being together, they decided to settle down.

They said they did not expect for the post to blow up and be appreciated by many.

“Nagulat po ako and di ako makapaniwala kasi we just intended to post lang naman dahil wala pa po masyado nakakaalam,” said Geejan in an exclusive interview online with The Filipino Times.

“Surprised and thankful because we really did not [expect] na madami magrereact,” said Jiony.

Breakdown of their wedding budget

Civil Registry: 390 pesos

Food: 2,500 pesos

Dress: Second hand

Wedding rings: 999 pesos

Geejan and Jiony had a Civil wedding in Antipolo City.

“You just need to comply sa requirements ng Civil Registry then pay the Marriage License fee I think 390 pesos lang. Then free naman ang kay Mayor dapat lang makapag schedule na free and pwede si Mayor,” shared Geejan.

She also said that the photographer for the civil wedding under the Mayor’s office was free of charge.

“Need mo lang kumuha copy after if you want the good quality picture,” she added.

According to the bride, they both agreed that they will make their wedding as intimate as possible.

“Actually po, ang pinaka cinonsider po namin ni hubby is to get married talaga on that day and everything fell into place po. We both agreed po na intimate and simple lang po talaga yung wedding and talagang ayaw na po talaga namin gumastos. Naging memorable po siya kasi po yung pinakaimportant na mga tao po present on that day and memorable po dahil nairaos po namin yung wedding with all the available resources and supportive people around us,” said Geejan.

They only spent 2,500 pesos for the food and venue where they celebrated.

“Yung dress is a gift from my mother FB marketplace, second hand pa po,” Geejan proudly shared.

Geejan also did her own makeup while her husband kept it simple.

“DIY lang po makeup ko. Si husband hindi na nga nakapag-powder man lang,” she added.

They also opted for simple yet elegant wedding bands which only cost them 999 pesos.

‘Huwag mangungutang’

When asked for their advise to other couples planning to wed soon, Geejan and Jiony emphasized the importance of living only within your means.

“My advise will be you just need to plan and talk to your partner. Plan so you can have the budget and search to have an idea what are the cost. Greatest advice huwag mangungutang! Talk and communicate to your partner to decide since communication is the key at laging tandaan kung gusto may paraan,” said Jiony.

Be resourceful

“Siguro po ang ma advice namin is kung talaga budgetted lang po talaga yung intended to spend on your wedding day, be resourceful po. Marami na pong wedding dresses and accessories that you can buy 2nd hand but good as new pa po. Marami na rin pong LGUs na nag-o-offer ng free wedding and ‘di na po need mag bayad sa judge or mayors. Enjoy the process po while inaasikaso yung wedding para po di stressful along the way. Regardless naman po if bongga or simple yung kasal, ang importante is yung happiness niyo as a couple and ang love niyo with each other,” said Geejan.

Geejan shared that they only initially want their family and friends to know that they’ve tied the not and funnily more than 20,000 people now already know.