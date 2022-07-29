Abra placed under state of calamity after powerful earthquake

NewsTFT News

Photo from DILG Facebook page

The province of Abra has been placed under a state of calamity after a powerful magnitude 7 earthquake struck the province and rattled much of Luzon.

Photo of collapsed building in Abra

The local government’s Resolution No. 180 Series of 2022 approving the policy was issued on Thursday which was unanimously cleared by the province’s council, citing extensive damage brought by the earthquake to the province.

“In order for the Provincial Government of Abra to immediately address the needs of the people in the aftermath of the earthquake, it is imperative to declare the entire province of Abra under a State of Calamity,” said the provincial government in the resolution while the Abra officials cited reports that the earthquake has damaged the province’s major infrastructure facilities and has affected 80% of its population.

Apart from the unanimous approval from members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Governor Dominic Valera also signed the resolution even as President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. earlier said there was no need to declare a state of national calamity yet, noting that it could only happen if three regions are heavily affected.

“Major infrastructure facilities, both private and government properties, were severely damaged,” said the provincial government in the resolution.

Several houses, buildings, and bridges sustained damage due to the powerful tremor in which at least 1,227 families were evacuated and 123 reportedly injured.

