Marcos Jr. uses father’s 1965 inauguration Bible for oathtaking ceremony

President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is sworn in as the 17th President of the Philippines. The oath-taking was administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and witnessed by Marcos' wife, Liza, and their three sons. (Photo by Rey Baniquet | Presidential Photo)

The Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. took his oath Thursday as the country’s 17th leader using the same bible his father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., used in his own inauguration ceremony in 1965.

The National Library of the Philippines had earlier posted a video on social media that showed how it cleaned and repaired the Bible that the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos used when he took his oath as the 10th president of the Philippines.

“The National Library of the Philippines (NLP) is privileged to be part of the Presidential Inauguration of His Excellency President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr. by leading the repair and reconditioning of the Bible used during his oath-taking on 30 June 2022 at the National Museum of Fine Arts,” the post said.

“The Filipiniana Division of NLP managed the cleaning and repair process of the same Bible used by his father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, who took his oath on two Bibles on 30 December 1965,” it added.

