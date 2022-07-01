Envoy: Marcos family to stay inside Malacanang

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Babe Romualdez disclosed that the first family of President Bongbong Marcos is planning to stay inside the Malacanang Palace.

“I think, from what I’ve told, the First Family will be staying in the Pangarap which is on the other side of the Palace. It’s been renovated right now, in the meantime they’re still staying in another place but Mrs. Marcos has always stayed in her own place all these years… I’m talking about Mrs. Imelda Marcos,” Romualdez, a relative of the new president, told CNN Philippines.

Bahay Pangarap is located inside Malacanang. The house used to serve as a retreat house for former presidents.

Former Presidents Rodrigo Duterte and Noynoy Aquino also stayed in Bahay Pangarap.

Romualdez said that Marcos will do well as the 17th President.

“I’ve always seen him to be an extremely intelligent person, very perceptive and very astute and now more than ever, I can see that he really sees how he will run the presidency,” Romualdez said.

“I think that he will do extremely well because he’s highly motivated by 31 million people and he would really likely be able to make a mark in the country’s future,” he said.