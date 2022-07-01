Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte mark first day with a mass

President Bongbong Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte started their first day in office by attending a mass in Malacañang Palace.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula officiated the mass at the San Miguel Parish Church.

Advincula told the two top leaders to emulate the two traits of the Good Shepherd such as listening leadership and life-giving leadership.

“As we meet in our offices and conference halls asking questions in our heads, may we be mindful of our people who ask questions in their empty stomachs…May we be leaders who listen to our people, especially the poor and marginalized,” Advincula said.

“Jesus Christ is also a life-giving shepherd, a life-giving leader. He desires his flock to gain abundance and fullness of life, and he does this by laying down his own life for his sheep. He came not to be served, but to serve,” the leader added.

Advincula said that the two leaders should seek the common good of all Filipinos.

“Guided by truth, urged by charity, and passionate for justice and peace, may you spend yourselves in the service of the common good,” he said.

Advincula also urged the public to support the Marcos-Duterte administration.q