News

Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte mark first day with a mass

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Photos from Facebook: UniTeam BBM-Sara

President Bongbong Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte started their first day in office by attending a mass in Malacañang Palace.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula officiated the mass at the San Miguel Parish Church.

Advincula told the two top leaders to emulate the two traits of the Good Shepherd such as listening leadership and life-giving leadership.

“As we meet in our offices and conference halls asking questions in our heads, may we be mindful of our people who ask questions in their empty stomachs…May we be leaders who listen to our people, especially the poor and marginalized,” Advincula said.

“Jesus Christ is also a life-giving shepherd, a life-giving leader. He desires his flock to gain abundance and fullness of life, and he does this by laying down his own life for his sheep. He came not to be served, but to serve,” the leader added.

Advincula said that the two leaders should seek the common good of all Filipinos.

“Guided by truth, urged by charity, and passionate for justice and peace, may you spend yourselves in the service of the common good,” he said.

Advincula also urged the public to support the Marcos-Duterte administration.q

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

cayetano in palace pcoo 640x427 1

Sen Cayetano to file Php10k Ayuda Bill for cash aid to Filipino families

2 hours ago
marcos bible oath e1656677869718

Marcos Jr. uses father’s 1965 inauguration Bible for oathtaking ceremony

2 hours ago
iStock 1138172941

Shoppers to pay 25 fils tariff as single-use bag charge comes into effect in Dubai

2 hours ago
Incoming DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo takes his oath in front of President Bongbong Marcos. Photo from Facebook: Amb. Gary Domingo.

Marcos appoints career diplomat as foreign affairs chief

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button