A woman has been arrested in Syria for killing her husband and dumping his body in a canal in league with her two friends in Masyaf, Hama Governorate.

Security forces arrested the woman while the ministry of interior of the Syrian regime government said that a citizen named “Ghinwa. S” in the city of Masyaf had filed a report that her husband, Mohamed A, had been missing from home for several days.

This was done in an attempt to cover up her crime and the body was found dumped in the irrigation canal near the village of Mahrusah.

The woman confessed to the crime and paying two million Syrian pounds for it. The man had gone to fetch firewood from a location near his farm on his bike and was missing for a week after the incident.