News

Woman arrested for killing husband, dumping body in canal

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 6 mins ago

A woman has been arrested in Syria for killing her husband and dumping his body in a canal in league with her two friends in Masyaf, Hama Governorate.

Security forces arrested the woman while the ministry of interior of the Syrian regime government said that a citizen named “Ghinwa. S” in the city of Masyaf had filed a report that her husband, Mohamed A, had been missing from home for several days.

This was done in an attempt to cover up her crime and the body was found dumped in the irrigation canal near the village of Mahrusah.

The woman confessed to the crime and paying two million Syrian pounds for it. The man had gone to fetch firewood from a location near his farm on his bike and was missing for a week after the incident.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

School bus driver jailed for crushing student to death in Ajman

26 mins ago
police

Dubai Police seize 400 bikes, mopeds for traffic violations

27 mins ago
Monkeypox

WHO reports over 3,200 monkeypox cases since May

29 mins ago
Kai Sotto

Kai Sotto undrafted in 2022 NBA draft

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button