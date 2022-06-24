News

WHO reports over 3,200 monkeypox cases since May

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 29 mins ago

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded more than 3,200 confirmed monkeypox cases and one death as 48 countries have reported cases in the current outbreak that started in May.

Highlighting that cases in non-endemic countries were still predominantly among men who have sex with men, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there is a need for intensified surveillance in the broader community.

“Person-to-person transmission is ongoing and is likely underestimated,” Tedros said at a meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee, which was hosted by the WHO to decide whether to declare monkeypox a global health emergency.

A “public health emergency of international concern” is WHO’s highest level of alert.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 29 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1066865348

Woman arrested for killing husband, dumping body in canal

6 mins ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

School bus driver jailed for crushing student to death in Ajman

26 mins ago
police

Dubai Police seize 400 bikes, mopeds for traffic violations

27 mins ago
Kai Sotto

Kai Sotto undrafted in 2022 NBA draft

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button