School bus driver jailed for crushing student to death in Ajman

The Ajman Court of Appeal upheld the verdict against an Asian school bus driver and jailed him for 6 months for crushing to death a student in Ajman.

The Court ordered the school bus driver, identified as A. M. K, who ran over an Emirati student near to her house, to be imprisoned for 6 months, and to pay AED 200,000 as legal blood money to her family for the February incident.

The accused who works as a school bus driver for the Emirates Transport Corporation, Ajman branch, ran over the student on February 15 in front of her home in the Hamidiya area of Ajman, while dropping her home from school and has been ordered to pay the blood money to the heirs of the deceased Sheikha Hassan.

The bus stopped next to the student’s house and she got off the bus and moved across the road in front of the bus. Even as she was walking across, the driver in violation of traffic signs and safety rules started the bus without seeing her and ran over her causing her death from severe head injuries.