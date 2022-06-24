Dubai Police seize 400 bikes, mopeds for traffic violations

The Dubai Police have seized 400 bikes and mopeds for traffic violations.

Officers urged drivers, cyclists and bikers to respect the law and made seizures from the Naif area as part of road safety campaign.

Brig Tariq Tahlak, head of Naif Police Station, said the bikes were seized for endangering lives of road users by being plied on undesignated areas including pavements.

Patrols have been increased during the safety campaign with Dubai police confiscating more than 9,000 bicycles in ten months. Last year more than 9,886 bicycles from Deira and Bur Dubai areas were confiscated.