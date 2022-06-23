New Etihad Rail trains to reduce commute time by 40%

The new Etihad Rail passenger trains will reduce commute time by 40%.

For achieving this, AED 1.2 billion agreement has been signed between Etihad Rail and Spain’s CAF company in the Sakamkam area, where the first passenger train station will be built in Fujairah city.

Each train will have a seating capacity of over 400 passengers, and speed of 200kmph to connect 11 cities and regions in the UAE from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Abu Dhabi which will reduce commute time by 30-40 per cent.

Travel between Abu Dhabi to Dubai, and from Dubai to Fujairah, will take only 50 minutes and commutes from Abu Dhabi to Al Ruwais will take 70 minutes and those from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah 100.

The passenger trains will be equipped with the modern amenities including infotainment systems, charging stations as well as food and beverage areas.