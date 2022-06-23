Monthly wage of household helpers in PH raised by PhP1,000

The Philippine National Capital Region Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (NCR-TWPB) has approved a PhP1,000 increase in monthly pay for household workers in Metro Manila who will now be entitled to a minimum monthly wage of PhP6,000.

“Our wage increase for our kasambahay of additional P1,000 a month, bringing the monthly take home of our kasambahays in NCR to PhP6,000 a month,” Department of Labor and Employment Director Rolly Francia said as the authorities estimate that were are about 200,000 domestic helpers in the capital region, about 60 percent of whom live in their employers’ homes.

The new minimum pay for domestic helpers ranges from PhP3,500 in the Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao and PhP5,500 in Central Visayas.