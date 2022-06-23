Jinggoy Estrada seeks creation of two agencies to boost job opportunities

Senator-elect Jinggoy Estrada has pushed for the welfare of Filipino seafarers and is planning to create two national agencies that will boost opportunities for Filipinos looking for a job.

Estrada said that Magna carta for seafarers and flexi time for private workers will be his priority bills and in 2013 former Senate President had re-filed a bill seeking to protect the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers and their families as set by the Maritime Labor Convention (MLC) of 2006.

He said on Wednesday that he will prioritize the filing of these bills and sought creation of the National Assistance Center and National Manpower Data and Placement Service.

Speaking to CNN Philippines’ The Source on Wednesday, Estrada said he will file measures that will help Filipinos who were displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The National Manpower Data Center parang ‘yung [Public Employment Service Office] maglalagay siguro ng isang agency under the Department of Labor [and Employment], isang agency na parang PESO na lahat ng data na kailangan ng mga nangangailangan ng trabaho e magre-register doon,” he added.

(The National Manpower Data Center will be like Public Employment Service Office, an agency under under the Department of Labor and Employment where all the data needed by job seekers will be registered.)

“So we have to strengthen the National Employment Assistant Center parang PESO office lang ‘yan (it’s just like a PESO office),” he added.

“Kung isu-suspend natin ang excise tax sa fuel, lalong babagsak ang ating ekonomiya. Uutang tayo nang uutang. Lalong lalaki nang lalaki ang utang natin (If we will suspend the excise tax on fuel, it will further drag our economy down. We will get more loans and our debt will get bigger),” Estrada said

“I’m not keen on supporting it,” he added.