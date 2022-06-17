News

UAE advises people to check travel ban to avoid trouble at airports

The UAE Digital Government has urged people to check travel bans to avoid trouble at the airports.

It advised the public to check if there is a travel ban to avoid trouble at airports. The Dubai Police provides an online free-of-charge service for residents in the UAE to check travel ban due to financial cases in the emirate.

The service can be obtained by entering Emirates ID card number and by visiting the Dubai Police website or downloading the Dubai Police app available on iTunes and Google Play.

Any further enquiries can be obtained on the Dubai Police’s 901. The Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi’s online service ‘Estafser’ enables the residents of Abu Dhabi to check any Public Prosecution claims against them.

The authorities have also urged people to check passport validity and whether it is machine-readable as many countries do not accept travellers with a machine-readable passport or ePassport.

Passports can be checked at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

