Marcoleta returns as Sagip Party-list Representative

Amid speculations that he will be the next Energy Secretary, Rodante Marcoleta has decided to take an oath as party-list representative of SAGIP.

Four of the initial nominees of the party resigned from their posts while Marcoleta was listed as the second nominee.

SAGIP won two seats in the last party-list race.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the poll body granted the Withdrawal of Nomination of the party-list’s second nominee Erlinda Santiago, third nominee Kristine Angela Redoble, fourth nominee Fenicris Santos, and fifth nominee Emelinda San Antonio.

Marcoleta backed out from the May 9 senatorial race which ignited rumors that he will be part of the incoming Marcos cabinet.

Marcoleta was among the most vocal lawmakers who rejected the franchise renewal bid of ABS-CBN.