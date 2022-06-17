News

Egypt ends all COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago

Egypt on Thursday lifted all COVID-19-related entry restrictions for travelers.

The Egyptian Supreme Committee for the Management of the Epidemiology and Health Pandemic Crisis announced the lifting of entry restrictions for travelers whether Egyptians or foreigners.

The restrictions came during a meeting organised by the Committee under the chairmanship of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Nader Saad, a spokesperson of the Egyptian cabinet, in a statement, said that nearly 86.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as 4.5 million booster shots, have been administered to people while there are nearly 57.5 million doses in reserve to continue the vaccination campaign.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

dra

9 Helpful Tips from a TFT Healthcare Professional Awardee

3 mins ago
Greenfield City An Inspired way of living

Greenfield Development Corporation greets TFT on its 9th anniversary

7 hours ago
Airport iStock 1226282031

UAE advises people to check travel ban to avoid trouble at airports

8 hours ago
Rodante Marcoleta

Marcoleta returns as Sagip Party-list Representative

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button