Egypt ends all COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers

Egypt on Thursday lifted all COVID-19-related entry restrictions for travelers.

The Egyptian Supreme Committee for the Management of the Epidemiology and Health Pandemic Crisis announced the lifting of entry restrictions for travelers whether Egyptians or foreigners.

The restrictions came during a meeting organised by the Committee under the chairmanship of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Nader Saad, a spokesperson of the Egyptian cabinet, in a statement, said that nearly 86.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as 4.5 million booster shots, have been administered to people while there are nearly 57.5 million doses in reserve to continue the vaccination campaign.