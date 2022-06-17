News

DOH says next administration has enough COVID-19 vaccines

The Department of Health says that there is enough COVID-19 vaccines until the next administration or until the end of 2022.

In a vaccination event on Friday, Duque said that 155 million doses out of 244 million doses have been administered so far.

“Sobra sobra ang ating bakuna. Out of 244 million doses na natanggap natin, mga 155 million na yung ating naimplement, so hanggang sa huli ng 2022, sa susunod na administrasyon, mayroon silang sapat na bakuna para mapalawig ang ating primary series vaccination coverage and of course our first booster dose and second,” Duque said.

Duque said that 90% of the target population have already been vaccinated.

“Yung 70 million nabakunahan na natin so may seven million pa tayo na mga Pilipino na kinakailangan pang bakunahan,” the Health Secretary said

Duque meantime laments the low coverage of booster shots.

“Yung ating booster dose coverage medyo matumal pa rin, nasa ika nga 20% more or less ang ating first booster dose natin out of 54 to about 56 million eligible population,” he said.

And also for the second booster nasa mga 17% of our 3.5 million eligible population ang kinakailangan pang ma-booster so mababa pa lalo na sa booster. Yan ang hamon,” he added.

Duque said that medical professionals are free to endorse the next DOH chief. The Marcos administration has yet to pick a new health secretary.

“They’re free to recommend whoever they think is the best person for secretary of health. Ako kasi lahat ng pangalang narinig ko, magagaling, nakatulong sa pandemic response,” Duaue said.

“And hindi naman ako hinihingian ng ano mang recommendation or endorsement, I will leave to the next president to decide kung sino ang gusto niya,” he added.

